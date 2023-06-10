News you can trust since 1897
Burglars target cash and jewellery in break-ins at three Northamptonshire homes

All three homes were burgled on June 6
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 10th Jun 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read

Burglaries at three homes across north Northamptonshire have been linked by county police.

Cash and jewellery were taken from all three properties in Thurning, Upper Benefield and Higham Ferrers.

All three homes were broken into from the rear of the houses on Tuesday, June 6.

Police file
Police file
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers investigating three burglaries which are believed to be linked are appealing for witnesses and information about the crimes.

“Between 3pm and 7.35pm on Tuesday, June 6, a property in Main Street, Thurning, was broken into via a rear door, while between 3pm and 5pm a home in Main Street, Upper Benefield, was targeted in the same way.

“Between 7.15pm and 10pm a third home, in John White Close, Higham Ferrers, was also burgled via a rear window break-in. Cash and jewellery were taken from all three properties.”

Anyone with information or related CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage can call Northamptonshire Police on 101.