Burglar leaves Wellingborough man with 'significant facial injury' during home raid

Police have appealed for witnesses who may have information about a burglary that left a man with a ‘significant facial injury’.

The incident took place in Parkins Close in Wellingborough between the hours of 7.30pm and 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, when an unknown man tried to force his way into a property.

Police describe the offender as white, around 6ft 1in in height, and of a slim build. During the burglary he was wearing a black hat, face covering and a dark coloured jumper with writing down the right sleeve.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses are being sought after an aggravated burglary occurred between 7.30pm and 8pm, when a man sustained a significant facial injury after an unknown male attempted to force his way into the property.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the stated times or who may have captured anyone fitting the above description on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.