Burgers are back on the menu at Geo’s Grill catering trailer after its move from Corby to Kettering highlighted discrepancies between licences issued by the unitary council.

Founded in December 2024 George Page, who had to stop work as an HGV driver after a stroke left him hospitalised, began a new career as the owner of a fast food truck.

After only three months, he had to move his trailer from a business forecourt in Corby, but when he looked to move to a new site in Kettering he was shocked to find licensing costs would soar from £1,060 to £4,500.

George Page outside Geo's Grill now located in Kettering on the Pytchley Road Industrial Estate/National World

North Northants Council rowed back on the price hike and now 50-year-old George is back in business flipping burgers for hungry customers on the Pytchley Road Industrial Estate based at Fox’s Pallets.

He said: “I’m back open to the public and I’m going to be opening six days a week soon.

“Trade is picking up. It’s taken me time to build it up. I’ve been putting it out on social media and I get truckers from the A14, people from local businesses and residents from the nearby Highfield Estate."

George has got his five out of five ‘scores on the doors’ hygiene rating at the new premises in Pytchley Lodge Road.

Still serving locally sourced produce, his meaty snacks supplied by Jamie the butcher, are going down a treat.

Customer Sonia Rhodes said: “The quality of the food is top notch – there’s nothing like it. We get a nice meal, we support George – it’s a win win.”

As well as extending his Monday to Friday, 8am to 2pm hours into the weekend, George has two meets planned – one for bikes on Saturday, April 26, the other for cars on Saturday, May 17.

George added: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to Jamie the Butcher, Rob Fox – and I would like to thank the council for everything they have done.”