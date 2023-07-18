The beach is returning to Wellingborough town centre this august for an entire month of sun, sand and family fun.

The beach will be open from 11am until 3pm every day from August 1, giving people the opportunity to experience a piece of the sunny coast in North Northamptonshire.

Cllr Graham Lawman, leader of Wellingborough Town Council, said: “The beach has been a great success for a number of years now, with lots of families coming to the town to enjoy building sandcastles without the long drive to the coast, and the town council is delighted to carry this on.”

Let's hope for a sunny august!

Entertainment will be provided twice a week with appearances by Punch and Judy, balloon modelling and magic shows.

The beach will be free of charge and people can stay for as long as they wish, enjoying the sand between their toes before popping into the Swansgate centre for a spot of retail therapy.

Also back by popular demand, the heritage bus will transfer passengers, also at no cost, to and from the Orient Way beach to the Splash Park at the Embankment on a regular timetable through the day.

Cllr Lawman added: "The bus trips proved hugely popular too, so we are continuing to provide these to enhance the beach experience.”