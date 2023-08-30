Bubble Ci.Tea has joined the line-up of venues offering food and drink at Rushden Lakes.

The British brand which has branches across the country has just opened in Garden Square at the retail and leisure development just off the A45.

It comes hots on the heels of The Spud Shack opening there earlier this month.

Bubble Ci.Tea will be serving the refreshing Taiwanese beverage known as ‘Bubble Tea,’ a tea-based drink with a wide choice of toppings.

Shoppers can choose from around 20 different flavours and 12 different toppings.

According to a post on the Rushden Lakes Facebook page, all the teas are freshly brewed, shaken to each order, and all 100 per cent Taiwanese authenticity.

And the post adds: "Bringing Bubble Tea to Britain with a bang.”