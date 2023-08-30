News you can trust since 1897
Bubble Ci.Tea now serving drinks at Rushden Lakes

It is the latest addition to the food and drink offering at the popular retail and leisure destination
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST

Bubble Ci.Tea has joined the line-up of venues offering food and drink at Rushden Lakes.

The British brand which has branches across the country has just opened in Garden Square at the retail and leisure development just off the A45.

It comes hots on the heels of The Spud Shack opening there earlier this month.

Bubble Ci.Tea has opened in Garden Square at Rushden LakesBubble Ci.Tea has opened in Garden Square at Rushden Lakes
Bubble Ci.Tea will be serving the refreshing Taiwanese beverage known as ‘Bubble Tea,’ a tea-based drink with a wide choice of toppings.

Shoppers can choose from around 20 different flavours and 12 different toppings.

According to a post on the Rushden Lakes Facebook page, all the teas are freshly brewed, shaken to each order, and all 100 per cent Taiwanese authenticity.

And the post adds: "Bringing Bubble Tea to Britain with a bang.”

Bubble Ci.Tea is now open in Garden Square and is open seven days a week.

