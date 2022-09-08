Broughton Village Show fun for all - even recycled teenagers

Broughton’s annual village show and fun day organisers have promised that it won’t be a load of old rubbish this Saturday.

Promising to be greener than ever, the event will have fruit and vegetable competitions, welly wanging, a plate smash, and food and drink.

The annual show gets under way at 2pm at the village hall and rec in Gate Lane with this year’s theme being recycling, as well as focusing on local produce, crafts and family enjoyment.

Recycled teenager Mick Smith, with eleven year old twins Ruby and Amelie, preparing for the Broughton village show, with the theme this year recycling. Picture Kit Mallin

This year will mark the first show since 2020 with Broughton Village Hall hoping to raise much-needed money to maintain the building’s facilities.

Visitors can expect a wide variety of entertainment in the form of music, stalls, competitions, show exhibits and even Broughton’s very own Olympics.

To help them raise the required total it would be a great help if all attending could submit an item at the produce and craft show. There are 56 categories costing 25p an entry, so any participants are important in helping to keep the village show running.

There will be refreshments at the show as well including a barbecue and cream teas with a picnic area for anyone who wishes to bring their own food or enjoy the food at the show.