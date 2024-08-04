Broughton man takes on 260km cycle challenge after 60 years out of the saddle

Taking to the saddle may be second nature to some – just as easy as riding a bike – and that’s the hope for a Broughton man, one of six cyclists setting out on a 260km charity challenge.

Today (Sunday, August 4), Stuart Harris, 74, and five members of his extended family will head south from Broughton to wend their way, over three days, to his birthplace of Totton in Hampshire.

The group are taking on the gruelling course to raise money for Dementia UK – the disease that affected his mother.

Accompanying Stuart will be his daughter Juli and her friend, Barb, his step-daughter Kate Shepherd, her husband David and their son Thomas.

Stuart said: “Kate is quite the cyclist but until two months ago I hadn’t been on a bike for 60 years. We have been doing some training. On one ride to Suffolk on my second day I was ready to throw my bike in a hedge!”

But Stuart has persevered, and the peloton of six will pedal the three-leg journey that will see them stop-over at Bicester and Newbury as they head to Totton.

He said: “We’re heading to Totton, to the house where my mother lived for nearly 70 years. We chose Dementia UK as my mother died with dementia. We also have friends who are suffering with early onset dementia and several close family and friends who have died with this awful disease.”

Stuart and daughter Juli are no strangers to overcoming adversity.

He said: “Both Juli and myself only have one kidney. I lost mine through a stabbing when I was landlord at The Old Redhouse on the A43. My daughter, having seen that I have survived without any side affects, became a live donor to an unknown person.”

Now armed with a jar of ‘udder cream’ donated by pals and not one but two pairs of cycling shorts to cushion any chaffing, Stuart says he is looking forward to spending time with his family but is ‘scared witless’ of the gruelling task ahead.

He said: “I’m scared witless. I’ve done parachuting, white water rafting and paddle boarding but I’m 100 per cent out of my comfort zone but I will be spending time with the group and raising money for a great cause.

"I’d like to thank Andy Boxall for buying me a bike for the trip and Steve Jobs for loaning me a bike.”

Stuart is hoping to raise more than £2,500 with donations welcome via Justgiving at Stuart’s Big Ride. https://www.justgiving.com/page/stuartsbigride