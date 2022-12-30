A Broughton author has released a new book which takes a satirical look at life in the 21st century.

Amanda Benneyworth spent many years writing children’s books and had one read out by Sarah Ferguson on YouTube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this year she wanted to branch out and compiled a series of humorous and relatable anecdotes about modern life.

Amanda Benneyworth with her new book

The 41-year-old has released the book – How to in 2022 – on Amazon and said she’s had a great response.

Amanda said: "It was a lot of fun to write. It's just a book that takes the mick out of everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book includes chapters looking at navigating group chats, going on holiday and even life during the pandemic.

The mum-of-two said she’s hoping to continue with the writing style in further books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "I'm going to carry on and I'm looking to expand on it.