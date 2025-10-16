Brooke Weston Trust CEO Dr Andrew Campbell to retire from 'greatest privilege of my career'

Chief executive officer of the Brooke Weston Trust, Dr Andrew Campbell, will be retiring at the end of the 2025-26 academic year.

The announcement marks the start of a transition period after Dr Campbell’s 13 years leading the organisation and 30 years since he first joined its schools as an English teacher.

Dr Campbell has overseen the trust’s growth into a thriving family of successful primary and secondary schools across Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire.

Schools in the trust include Brooke Weston Academy, Corby Business Academy, Corby Technical School, Kettering Science Academy, Beanfield Primary School and Thrapston Primary School.

Under his leadership, BWT has embedded its mission of ‘Ambition for All’, culminating in all its schools achieving good or outstanding Ofsted ratings in every inspection area by the end of the last academic year.

A further legacy is the development of the Northamptonshire Teaching School Hub, which is now used by around 60 per cent of teachers across north and west Northamptonshire, ensuring a pipeline of high-quality educators for the region.

Richard Morrison, chairman of the board of trustees, said: “Andrew’s impact on this trust and the educational landscape in our region is significant.

"His visionary leadership and commitment to creating values-led schools have transformed the lives of thousands of young people, giving them the best opportunities in their lives.

“We are incredibly grateful for his three decades of service.

"He leaves the trust in a very healthy position and we wish him all the very best for a long and happy retirement.”

Dr Andrew Campbell said: “It has been the greatest privilege of my career to lead Brooke Weston Trust.

"I am incredibly proud of what our staff, students, and school communities have built together.

"This retirement is something I have been planning with our trust board over the past couple of years.

"With our schools performing well and a strong culture and team in place, now feels like the right time for me to step back and for a new leader to guide the trust into its next chapter.

"Whenever we have a big decision to make here, we always ask, ‘What would I want for my own child?’ That question will be at the forefront of the CEO recruitment process.

“Our top priority is to find an excellent successor who will continue to put children first.”

The Brooke Weston Trust board of trustees will now begin a recruitment process to appoint a new CEO to take up the post from the 2026-27 academic year, ensuring a stable and carefully managed handover.