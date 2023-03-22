Brooke Weston Trust and Northamptonshire Teaching School Hub host safeguarding conference

Brooke Weston Trust and Northamptonshire Teaching School Hub hosted their inaugural ‘School’s safeguarding conference’, bringing together safeguarding leaders to hear from prominent speakers about some of the rapidly emerging issues facing children and young people.

The theme for the conference, which took place on March 6, was ‘Rising to the Challenge’ and it was an opportunity for designated safeguarding leads (DSLs) to connect and develop their networks.

In total, 193 delegates from 56 organisations attended the event.

Author and activist, Laura Bates, keynote speaker at the conference

These were made up of multi-academy trusts, schools and local services.

Chief executive of Brooke Weston Trust, Dr Andrew Campbell said: “It was brilliant to see so many colleagues from different organisations coming together for this landmark safeguarding conference.

"It was inspiring to feel the energy generated by professionals from schools, local authorities and other agencies all committing to work together for the benefit of students right across the region.”

The agenda included discussing extreme misogyny and radicalisation, serious violence, online child sexual abuse, upcoming changes to the Prevent Duty and key learning from the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel.

Andrew Campbell, Chief Exec, Brooke Weston Trust

Keynote speakers were Laura Bates (author and activist), Emma Hardy (Internet Watch Foundation), Craig Pinkney (SOLVE, the centre for youth violence and conflict), Sam Slack (DfE), Jenny Coles (Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Partnership).

Opening keynote speaker, Laura Bates, said: “It’s so important to see schools coming together and sharing resources on how best to support young people.

"We know that there are emerging issues that aren’t always recognised and there isn’t always enough resources for teaching and safeguarding staff to deal with them.

"It’s incredibly important that we take these opportunities and it’s really encouraging to see that happening today.”

James Down (left) and Sayle Donativo (right), conference organisers

During their talks, speakers challenged audience members to think about how ‘fit for purpose’ their school safeguarding measures currently are, with an overarching emphasis on the urgent need to protect and support our young people.

A series of workshops then took place, giving practical tips for schools on themes such as extreme misogyny, gangs and violence and online safety, all through the lens of children and young people.

Craig Pinkney, keynote speaker and founder of Solve: The Centre for Youth Violence and Conflict, said: “I came here today to share my expertise and knowledge around safeguarding issues, specifically through the lens of gangs, criminal exploitation, extremism and radicalisation.

"These themes often get less airtime, compared to sexual exploitation issues.

"I wanted to inspire DSLs, senior leads and social workers to think about this area and ask themselves: ‘are we fit for purpose?’ As a nation, I don’t think we are, but as small collectives, I think we can be.”

One of the organisers of the event, Sayle Donativo, partnerships manager of Northamptonshire Teaching School Hub, said: “We were so thrilled to bring such rich expertise and high-profile speakers to the doorstep of our colleagues from across Northamptonshire, free of charge.

"The day and the response has been overwhelming.”

Feedback from the delegates was overwhelmingly positive, with the majority feeling that their safeguarding knowledge and confidence had improved.

