Broadband service problems for Wellingborough residents as town left without internet access for up to two days

By William Carter
Published 9th May 2024, 17:09 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 17:29 BST
It’s affected people from all over the town

Residents local to Wellingborough have been experiencing internet service issues, with some experiencing spotty service over the past two days.

People have reported issues all over Wellingborough such as Kingsway, St Barnabas Street, Hardwich Road, Northampton Road and Midland Road among others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Openreach said: “Our engineers are currently working to fix an issue, which is affecting broadband to some homes in Wellingborough. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have services back to normal as soon as possible.”

Some Wellingborough residents have been without internet access for two days

It is believed that the outage has affected Sky, TalkTalk, BT and Zen customers, all of which are a part of Openreach.

Engineers are working on the issue, which is believed to have affected ‘a few hundred homes.’

