It’s affected people from all over the town

Residents local to Wellingborough have been experiencing internet service issues, with some experiencing spotty service over the past two days.

People have reported issues all over Wellingborough such as Kingsway, St Barnabas Street, Hardwich Road, Northampton Road and Midland Road among others.

A spokesperson for Openreach said: “Our engineers are currently working to fix an issue, which is affecting broadband to some homes in Wellingborough. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have services back to normal as soon as possible.”

It is believed that the outage has affected Sky, TalkTalk, BT and Zen customers, all of which are a part of Openreach.