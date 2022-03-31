British Steel workers win cash settlement from Tata

Corby steelworks. File image.

Corby steelworkers are thought to be among those who have won a payout from Tata for industrial diseases caused by working in proximity to coke ovens.

The High Court group action was being brought against Tata by former British Steel coke oven workers from across the country who suffered from serious lung diseases and skin cancer.

Workers from Corby Glebe and Corby Deene plants were known to be among the original group of those suing the steel firm for the injuries they suffered.

Now an undisclosed financial settlement has been reached between the two parties which will avoid a costly and lengthy trial.

It is not known if the Corby cases were among those settled because a carefully-worded statement agreed between the litigants and Tata said they would not be identifying which workers had been successful in their claim.

The action was brought about after hundreds of British Steel workers developed serious conditions said to have been caused by exposure to harmful fumes while working at coking plants in the immediate vicinity of the coke ovens.

Insurers for British Steel had already admitted the firm was in breach of its duty owed to its employees from 1947 until appropriate respiratory protection was provided to the workforce.

A number of those who developed diseases were given permission by the High Court to bring a joint action against Tata because in 2007, Tata had bought Corus, which was formed through the merger of British Steel and another firm.

A joint media statement on Behalf of claimants and Tata Steel UK Ltd released this morning (Thursday, March 31) said: “A scheme for disposal of the British Steel Coke Oven Workers Litigation has now been approved by the High Court.

“The claimants in this group litigation brought civil proceedings for certain non-malignant respiratory illnesses and skin cancer relating to historic exposure on various coke ovens in England, Wales and Scotland.

“The scheme will seek to swiftly and amicably resolve claims providing qualifying claimants with a settlement which reflects the pain, suffering and loss caused by the former workers’ illnesses.”