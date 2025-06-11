British Dodgeball Championships 2025 coming to Arena Sport Kettering this weekend

The UK’s biggest dodgeball event of the year is coming to Northamptonshire this weekend as Arena Sports Kettering hosts the 2025 British Dodgeball Championships.

Teams from across England, Northern Ireland, Wales, and Scotland will compete across men’s, women’s and junior categories for national titles in a one-day sporting showcase.

Men’s competition: Champions, contenders and history-makers

The men’s championship features top talent from all four home nations, with high stakes and compelling storylines across both groups.

Group A - Ballyhackamore Barbarians (NI), Lutterworth Meteors (ENG), Derby Phantoms (ENG), Queen’s Aces (NI)

Group B - Leamington Spartans (ENG), KAPOW (NI), London Storm (ENG). Rhondda Dragons (WAL)

Key highlights:

- Ballyhackamore Barbarians return as reigning champions and arrive unbeaten in the Northern Ireland Super League

- Leamington Spartans are chasing a historic treble after winning both the English Super League and British Open this season

- London Storm enters with one final chance at silverware, having finished runners-up in all three major events so far

- Queen’s Aces make history as the first university team ever to qualify for the British Championships, representing Queen’s University Belfast

Women’s competition: Unbeaten Eagles and underdog Wolves

The women’s draw includes returning champions, league stand-outs, and potential dark horses across two competitive groups.

Group A - Bedford Mighty Eagles, London Storm, Leicester White Tigers

Group B - Leamington Spartans, Derby Phantoms, Wessex Wolves

Key highlights:

- Leamington Spartans return as defending British Champions, looking to retain their title

- Bedford Mighty Eagles, the most local side, come in as strong favourites after an unbeaten Super League campaign

- Wessex Wolves, English sixth seeds, will look to surprise again after a shock mixed finals gold earlier this season

Junior categories: The future on show

The championships also feature full competitions in the U11, U13, U15 and U17 age groups.

Junior athletes from across the country will take to the court, offering a glimpse into the future of British dodgeball and the depth of talent rising through the ranks.

Further information:

Tickets are available now from britishdodgeball.org/tickets, starting from just £10, and the adults’ matches will be streamed live on the British Dodgeball Youtube.