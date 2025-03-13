British Dodgeball announces 2025 British Championships to be held at Arena Kettering

British Dodgeball is thrilled to announce that the 2025 British Championships will take place on Saturday, June 14 at the Arena Kettering.

This highly anticipated event will bring together the best dodgeball teams from across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, competing for the prestigious title of British Champions.

The 2025 British Championships will feature competitions across multiple categories, including men’s, women’s and youth divisions – under 11s, under 13s, under 15s and under 17s.

With teams battling for glory in a single-day event, the championships promise to deliver high-intensity action under one roof.

Last year’s championships saw Northern Ireland’s Ballyhackamore Barbarians claim the men’s title, while the Leamington Spartans triumphed in the women’s division.

In the youth categories, Derby Dodgeball U11s were the only team to prevent a clean sweep by the Altrincham Dodgers, who secured victory in the U13s, U15s and U17s divisions.

As the stakes rise for this year’s competition, teams are poised to etch their names in dodgeball history.

The event will be held at the Arena Kettering, a venue that has previously hosted elite sports events for organisations such as England Volleyball, British Taekwondo, England Hockey and English Boxing.

And in addition to the competition, British Dodgeball is committed to supporting and promoting local businesses in Kettering.

The championships will bring hundreds of athletes, coaches and fans to the area, providing a prime opportunity to showcase the town’s business community.

From hospitality to retail, local businesses will have the chance to engage with event attendees and promote their services throughout the day.

Ben Hoyle, chief executive of British Dodgeball, said: "Bringing the British Championships to Arena Kettering is a significant milestone for our sport.

"Not only will this venue provide a fantastic backdrop for top-tier competition, but we’re also eager to engage with and support the local community.

"We look forward to working with businesses across Kettering to make this a memorable event for everyone involved.”

The event is taking place on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Arena Kettering.

Further details on tickets, event schedules and opportunities for local businesses to get involved will be shared in the coming months.

For more information, visit the British Dodgeball website or contact [email protected].