Britain's Got Talent star to bring 'entrancing' magic show to Wellingborough's Castle Theatre this month

Ben has also taught Tom Cruise up-close magic for Mission: Impossible
By William Carter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST
Ben Hart, a finalist on the 2019 series of ITV show Britain’s Got Talent, is bringing his new magic show to Wellingborough this month.

Critics have called the show ‘entrancing’, ‘dazzling’, and ‘full of jaw-dropping magical moments’ and on October 19, the show titled Ben Hart: Jadoo is headed to The Castle Theatre for one night only.

Ben said: “I’m very excited to be heading back out on the road to so many UK cities.

Ben Hart is bringing his new magic show to The Castle for one night only on October 19Ben Hart is bringing his new magic show to The Castle for one night only on October 19
"I love travelling and bringing my magic to as many people as possible, and touring is my favourite aspect of the job.

"My show is full of very powerful magic and my strongest yet and I can’t wait to meet new audiences who haven’t seen my work before and reconnect with people who have.

"Magic really has to be seen live to be appreciated and we’re travelling to my favourite theatres, hand-picked to best showcase this brand new show.”

Rooted in his family heritage in India, Ben’s promises to be ‘rich in colour, infectious passion, and wicked humour’, and his most personal display to date.

He is taking a break from a busy schedule that has included appearances on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, The One Show, and work assisting Tom Cruise with up-close magic for summer blockbuster Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The Wellingborough show is the 13th in a list of 32 performances all over the UK, and will begin at The Castle at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £20, and can be booked in advance here.

