Shoppers visiting Wellingborough’s Tesco superstore at Victoria Park today (Thursday) have the chance to win tickets for the Britain’s Got Talent final.

Tesco is giving lucky shoppers the chance to win tickets for the hit show’s final as part of a ‘30 Years of Clubcard’ roadshow.

The roadshow will be visiting 18 different Tesco stores throughout May, giving customers the opportunity to win scores of tickets for the Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals and live grand final, including Wellingborough.

Tesco is the headline sponsor of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent which airs on ITV1 and ITVX, and the supermarket is marking 30 years of the iconic Tesco Clubcard, which has been rewarding customers since it first launched in 1995.

The bus will stop at each location from 11am for one day only – it will be in Wellingborough today (Thursday, May 15) - where Clubcard members will be able to press their very own Golden Buzzer to spin a prize wheel.

The wheel will give shoppers the chance to win a variety of prizes including Tesco Clubcard points, retro Clubcard sweatshirts and trolley tokens, as well as the top prize of Britain’s Got Talent tickets for a lucky few.

The final stop for the bus will be at the Apollo in London for the Britain’s Got Talent live final.

Tesco group membership and loyalty director Shama Wilson said: “Tesco Clubcard is all about rewarding customers, and what could be more special than winning a ticket to see the final of Britain’s Got Talent when you were just popping to your local Tesco for a few groceries.

“Our roadshow is the latest activity in an amazing year of deals and offers that we are sharing with the millions of households that have a Tesco Clubcard as we mark 30 years of Clubcard rewards, giving Tesco customers more.”

Customers can keep up to date with the latest deals and offers to celebrate 30 years of Clubcard in the Clubcard section of their Tesco app.

It is quick and easy to join Clubcard, with more than 23 million UK households who have already signed up to Tesco Clubcard able to save up to £392 on their shopping thanks to Clubcard Prices discounts in Tesco stores.