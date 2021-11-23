Bright Corby primary pupils' hi vis gift for road safety week

Children travelling by foot to and from a Corby school have been given hi-vis equipment for them to wear as they tackle their morning and afternoon commutes.

Pupils at Oakley Vale Primary School in Cheltenham Road received a donation of reflective vests from Barratt Homes during for Road Safety Week .

The housebuilder gave the school 70 hi-vis vests for its pupils to wear while walking, cycling or scooting to help them be seen and safe on their travels as the darker nights draw in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oakley Vale Primary School pupils in their hi vis vests

Claire Johnson, assistant principal, said: “All of our families are encouraged to make healthy journeys to school, these vests will help towards ensuring their safety as part of this. Thanks again to Barratt Homes for supporting our pupils.”

Road Safety Week runs during November each year and encourages pupils to celebrate the journey to school on foot.

Alison Raine, sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We want to ensure the pupils in the local communities remain visible now the darker nights are here, and our donation has hopefully still encouraged them to safely practice Road Safety Week.

“This is a campaign we actively support each year as we endeavour to help local school children in their efforts to commute on foot, and the vests have proven to be both effective and practical.

Claire Johnson and the children with their high vis vests