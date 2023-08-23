News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Bridge Street to remain closed in Northampton following huge overnight blaze which ripped through historical building

Cause of the fire is still unknown
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 11:49 BST

A major route through the town centre will remain closed today (Wednesday) following a huge blaze that ripped through a derelict building. Fire crews were called to Bridge Street at around 11pm last night (Tuesday) following 999 calls of a four-story building on fire. Firefighters battled flames throughout the night and the fire is now under control.

The Chron visited the scene this morning, click here for moreBridge Street is now lovely to be closed for ‘possibly most of the day’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the latest statement from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, it said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are still on the scene of a major fire in Bridge Street in Northampton town centre.

Crews were called at 11pm last night to a four-story building in Bridge Street that is believed to be vacantCrews were called at 11pm last night to a four-story building in Bridge Street that is believed to be vacant
Crews were called at 11pm last night to a four-story building in Bridge Street that is believed to be vacant
Most Popular

“Crews were called at 11pm last night to a four-story building that is believed to be vacant.

“Nine pumps, two aerial appliances, a water bowser and the Joint Command Unit attended the peak of the blaze.

“The incident remains ongoing with two pumps and two aerial appliances still on scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Bridge Street will remain closed, possibly for most of today, whilst crews continue to dampen down any remaining hotspots.

“Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service apologise for the inconvenience caused to businesses and people using the town centre whilst their vital safety work continues.

The cause of the fire is not known at the moment.

Related topics:NorthamptonNorthamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service