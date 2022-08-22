Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bride-to-be who had her wedding at a Corby hotel cancelled has spoken of her anger at the situation.

The upset bride, who does not want to be named, but we’ll call Emma, had been due to marry in summer 2024 at The Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel in Rockingham Road, Corby.

But last week she received a call from the hotel - a long-standing popular wedding venue for Corby couples - cancelling the nuptials.

The Best Western Rockingham Forest is due to become accommodation for asylum seekers next month

She wasn’t given a reason for the closure. Now it has emerged that the hotel is to become accommodation for asylum seekers.

Emma said she was called on Thursday (August 19) by a member of hotel staff.

She said: “They rang me up and just told me they had to close. They didn’t give me a reason. I told them I was completely devastated and they replied that they had brides getting married at the end of September who they had yet to tell that their weddings were cancelled.

“They did refund me.”Emma now faces having to book her wedding all over again.

The hotel can accommodate up to 400 for weddings

“It’s hard to find somewhere with the same deals and in our price range,” she said, “especially as we have lost money for bookings and paying for things like save the dates.

“I feel upset and angry. This is meant to be a happy time.

“I feel more sorry for those who were meant to be having weddings next month.”

The hotel is not taking any bookings after September 17 and after that date will become accommodation for asylum seekers run government contractor Serco.

The venue has two wedding function suites and an outdoor pergola and can seat up to 400 for larger weddings, making it popular with those couples who want a larger wedding.

All bookings after September 17 have been cancelled leaving organisers scrambling to find alternative venues.