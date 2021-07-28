Breastfeeding support group ready for Corby launch with 'Come Boob With Us' invitation

Families with young children have been invited to a free fun day to celebrate the launch of a new support group for parents having issues with feeding their babies with breast or bottle.

Using the slogan 'Come Boob With Us', charity Milk&You is inviting residents to meet the team that will be offering advice, guidance, help and support for those struggling with feeds.

Launching in World Breastfeeding Week, the meet and greet takes place at Corby s West Glebe Pavilion, off Cottingham Road on Saturday, August 7 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Milk&You is hosting a meet and greet day in August

Kayleigh Campbell, peer support coordinator for Corby, said: "Our aim of the event is to meet as many local families as possible and share the project aims and which services we intend to provide.

"We have worked really hard to get this event together and we are really proud to say we will have our peer supporters, a local performing arts group, a local highland dance performance, a peer supporter led buggy walk, soft play, the strong start team, the health visiting team, a picnic in the park and a fantastic raffle."

Helping both with breast and bottle feeding, the Milk&You team is a breastfeeding peer support project that supports parents to feed their babies in the way they choose. They are expanding their services that started in Daventry and Towcester.

Mum-of-two Kayleigh said: "Milk&You support the normalising of breastfeeding and help parents to responsively bottle feed. We have been commissioned by Northamptonshire CCG and Public Health with the aim of giving children the healthiest start in life."

Milk&You is launching a Corby Area Breastfeeding Support group

The team of peer supporters have now completed their last training session and are ready to start support groups as of September.

Kayleigh switched careers from being a member of cabin crew to work with mums struggling with feeding after experiencing problems when feeding her first daughter Millie, now five.

She said: "I had every problem possible and in the end I had to pay for support. We are completely free and can offer support online, on the phone via video calls or face-to-face. We also have a Breastfeeding Buddy scheme for someone who is anxious about breastfeeding away from home.

"I am passionate about breastfeeding."

The group launches in September