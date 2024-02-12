Break-in at Rockingham Road home sparks appeal to users of busy Kettering street
Possible witnesses to suspicious activity in Kettering’s Rockingham Road have been asked to come forward following a break-in at a home in the area.
A home close to the Beeswing pub was broken into through the rear of the property some time between 8pm on Thursday, February 8 and 8.30am on Friday, February, 9.
Police officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.
A spokeman for Northants Police said: “Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in or around Rockingham Road, Kettering, between 8pm on Thursday, February 8 and 8.30am on Friday, February 9?
“Witnesses are being sought following a residential burglary at a property near to the Beeswing public house. The offender/s broke in via the rear of the address however, it is not believed anything was stolen.
“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.”
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 24000082921.