Bozeat woman on the guest list for the King's coronation at Westminster Abbey

A Bozeat woman is looking forward to an ‘amazing’ day as she heads to Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III.

While most of us will be watching on television, Sue Partridge-Underwood is among the select number asked to be part of the congregation on Saturday (May 6).

She only found out when she arrived back from holiday at the end of February to have an invitation in her inbox - and she didn't believe husband Tom when he told her.

Sue's invitation to the coronation

She said: "I said no I haven't, it's a scam!"

After checking that the email was genuine, Sue started having doubts again when she hadn't received the official invitation in the post as promised.

However, it did turn out to be true and she was delighted when the 'beautiful' invitation finally came through the letterbox.

Sue said: "It's a lovely keepsake."

Sue Partridge-Underwood will be attending the coronation on Saturday

Sue has been invited due to being a recent recipient of the BEM for services to the Bozeat Windmill Singers, which she was awarded in the New Year Honours of 2020/21.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Sue said: "There's going to be huge crowds and I need to be in central London by 7am as there's a wait of one-and-a-half hours to get through the checks.”

Sue will be travelling to London with Tom and her daughter Lucy, making sure she has plenty of time to get to where she needs to be on time.

But sadly she can't take Tom to the ceremony, adding: "There's no plus one!"

Tom and Lucy are hoping to watch the coronation on a large screen in London while her two sons will be watching at home, alongside friends and other family including their six grandchildren.

Sue said: "It's going to be really lovely.

"I am assuming they will play Zadok the Priest which I absolutely love and they have played at other coronations."

Being a talented musician herself, the musical elements of the coronation will be particularly special for her and while piano is her main instrument, Sue is looking forward to hearing the organ in all its glory at Westminster Abbey.

She added: "I feel really honoured.

"I have been to three [royal] garden parties, but it's still really lovely."

Sue is planning to wear a hat on Saturday ‘if I can get it there’ and she will also be wearing her BEM medal.

With the excitement building ahead of the big day, she said: "I am looking forward to the day as a whole.

"It will just be amazing, to be in the abbey with all those people and soaking up the atmosphere.

"The whole day will be so special."

And Sue, who admitted that she loves watching the Royal Family, is very excited about being involved with such an important historical occasion.

She said: "It's going to be really busy, lots of excitement and lots of noise with people really pleased to be there.

"It will be an amazing day and a really special day for our new King."

Husband Tom is incredibly proud of Sue, adding: "She's such a gifted musician.”