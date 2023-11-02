Bozeat Community Primary proud to be a good school following latest Ofsted inspection
A village primary school near Wellingborough has improved its Ofsted rating from requires improvement to good.
Inspectors visited Bozeat Community Primary School over two days in September, five years after its previous inspection in November 2018.
Since their last requires improvement rating was given, the school closed and converted to an academy in April 2019.
This is the first inspection the school has received since becoming a founding member of the Nene Valley Partnership Multi Academy Trust.
The latest report published in October rated the school as good in its leadership and management, personal development, behaviour and attitudes, and quality of education.
It also received an outstanding rating for its early years provision.
This is an improvement to its previous Ofsted visit where the quality of teaching and outcomes for pupils was rated as requires improvement.
Inspectors reported that the quality was ‘not consistently good across the school’ with teachers failing to plan activities to challenge pupils.
Since then, Ofsted found that most pupils are now ‘fully involved in their learning’ and that they ‘enjoy the challenges that their teachers provide for them’.
Comments from inspectors on the outstanding early years provision stated that ‘the youngest children get off to the best possible start’ and that nursery and reception years ‘learn routines swiftly and are eager to know more’.
The report said: “Most parents speak highly of the school. They recognise the difference that recent changes have made.”
And the inspectors noted comments such as ‘every staff member goes above and beyond’ are typical.
The report also said: “Everyone is welcome at this highly inclusive school.
"Pupils describe Bozeat Primary School as ‘one big, happy community’.”
Head of Bozeat Community Primary School, Gareth Rust, said: “I am extremely proud that the inspection team recognised what we all knew: that Bozeat Community Primary School is a good school.
“Staff, governors and the trust have and continue to work tirelessly to implement positive changes to provide the best quality education, opportunities and experiences for our children.
“We endeavour to create caring, thoughtful and passionate pupils who are proud of themselves and the communities they live in and who leave us fully ready to embrace the next steps in their educational and life journey.”