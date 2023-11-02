News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Bozeat Community Primary proud to be a good school following latest Ofsted inspection

The report says pupils describe the school as ‘one big, happy community’
By Nadia Lincoln, local democracy reporter
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:08 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A village primary school near Wellingborough has improved its Ofsted rating from requires improvement to good.

Inspectors visited Bozeat Community Primary School over two days in September, five years after its previous inspection in November 2018.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since their last requires improvement rating was given, the school closed and converted to an academy in April 2019.

Bozeat Community Primary School has been rated good in its latest Ofsted inspectionBozeat Community Primary School has been rated good in its latest Ofsted inspection
Bozeat Community Primary School has been rated good in its latest Ofsted inspection
Most Popular

This is the first inspection the school has received since becoming a founding member of the Nene Valley Partnership Multi Academy Trust.

The latest report published in October rated the school as good in its leadership and management, personal development, behaviour and attitudes, and quality of education.

It also received an outstanding rating for its early years provision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is an improvement to its previous Ofsted visit where the quality of teaching and outcomes for pupils was rated as requires improvement.

Inspectors reported that the quality was ‘not consistently good across the school’ with teachers failing to plan activities to challenge pupils.

Since then, Ofsted found that most pupils are now ‘fully involved in their learning’ and that they ‘enjoy the challenges that their teachers provide for them’.

Comments from inspectors on the outstanding early years provision stated that ‘the youngest children get off to the best possible start’ and that nursery and reception years ‘learn routines swiftly and are eager to know more’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report said: “Most parents speak highly of the school. They recognise the difference that recent changes have made.”

And the inspectors noted comments such as ‘every staff member goes above and beyond’ are typical.

The report also said: “Everyone is welcome at this highly inclusive school.

"Pupils describe Bozeat Primary School as ‘one big, happy community’.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Head of Bozeat Community Primary School, Gareth Rust, said: “I am extremely proud that the inspection team recognised what we all knew: that Bozeat Community Primary School is a good school.

“Staff, governors and the trust have and continue to work tirelessly to implement positive changes to provide the best quality education, opportunities and experiences for our children.

“We endeavour to create caring, thoughtful and passionate pupils who are proud of themselves and the communities they live in and who leave us fully ready to embrace the next steps in their educational and life journey.”

Related topics:OfstedInspectorsWellingborough
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us