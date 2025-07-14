Boys arrested on suspicion of arson after Corby fires
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson, relating to a series of suspected fires near Corby.
Firefighters were called just after 9pm, on July 10, to a field fire – crew members used wildfire backpacks and beaters to extinguish the blaze.
The two boys were arrested on suspicion of arson, relating to a series of suspected arsons on The Great Oakley estate in a field and set of woods adjacent to Uppingham Road.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “One of the 16-year-olds has been released with no further action and the other is being referred to the Youth Offender Service for a potential conditional caution.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.