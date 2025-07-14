Boys arrested on suspicion of arson after Corby fires

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson, relating to a series of suspected fires near Corby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called just after 9pm, on July 10, to a field fire – crew members used wildfire backpacks and beaters to extinguish the blaze.

The two boys were arrested on suspicion of arson, relating to a series of suspected arsons on The Great Oakley estate in a field and set of woods adjacent to Uppingham Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “One of the 16-year-olds has been released with no further action and the other is being referred to the Youth Offender Service for a potential conditional caution.”