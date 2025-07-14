Boys arrested on suspicion of arson after Corby fires

By Alison Bagley
Published 14th Jul 2025, 09:51 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 09:53 BST
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson, relating to a series of suspected fires near Corby.

Firefighters were called just after 9pm, on July 10, to a field fire – crew members used wildfire backpacks and beaters to extinguish the blaze.

The two boys were arrested on suspicion of arson, relating to a series of suspected arsons on The Great Oakley estate in a field and set of woods adjacent to Uppingham Road.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “One of the 16-year-olds has been released with no further action and the other is being referred to the Youth Offender Service for a potential conditional caution.”

