Boys aged 13 and 17 arrested and barred from Corby town centre after anti-social behaviour incidents

Two boys have been arrested in connection with incidents of anti-social behaviour in Corby town centre on December 8.

The arrests have been made after a number of ‘issues’ in Corby town centre with young people committing various offences.

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with an incident in which staff members were threatened and attacked, and a significant amount of damage was done to the Unified Cards shop in Corporation Street.

After a series of incidents, a 13-year-old boy has also been arrested on suspicion of two assaults, criminal damage and arson.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Keely Cox said: “We are well aware of the issues in Corby town centre at the moment with young people committing various offences and I hope these arrests reassure our local community that we are working hard to tackle the issue and bring those responsible to justice.

“In recent weeks we have launched an operation which specifically looks to tackle these incidents long-term and I would encourage anyone in the town centre who witnesses any of this behaviour to give us a call so we can act.”

One of the arrests was of a 17-year-old Corby boy in connection with an incident at the Unified Cards shop.

The incident happened on Sunday, December 8, at about 5.30pm, when staff members were threatened and attacked, and a significant amount of damage was done to the premises.

The 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, threats to kill, and two counts of assault.

The 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of two assaults, criminal damage and arson in connection with incidents in the town centre between September and December this year.

Both boys have been released on bail pending further enquiries, with conditions placed on them not to enter Corby town centre whilst the investigations continue.