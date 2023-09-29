Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two boys have been arrested following an incident at Rothwell secondary school Montsaye Academy yesterday (Thursday, September 28).

According to police, the teens – one aged 13, the other aged 15 - had run into the school chasing and threatening another boy at about 3pm.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This incident happened at about 3pm yesterday when two boys entered the school after making threats and chased a boy.

Montsaye Academy in Rothwell file picture

“No one was injured thankfully but two boys aged 13 and 15 have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Initially local sources had claimed that knives were brought into the school but police confirmed that no knives were found.

Principal at Montsaye Academy, Deb Wilson, reassured parents extra security measures would be in place.

She said: “Two young males ran onto our site whilst students were exiting at the end of the school day. Staff were on duty, as they always are, and they responded swiftly to calmly manage students who were leaving for the day.

“The police were called to assist, and they praised the school for their swift response and presence to ensure the safety of our students and school community.

“The two males have been arrested and are in custody and we have provided statements and CCTV evidence. Despite speculation on social media, there were no confirmed sightings of a knife, and this has been confirmed by the police.