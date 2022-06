A 15-year-old boy has been slapped around the face and had a bottle of water thrown over him by a couple in Rockingham Road Pleasure Park in Park Road, Kettering.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Between 7.20pm and 7.40pm on Wednesday, June 15, the teenager and his friend were approached by a man and woman. The couple threw a bottle of water over the boy and slapped his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.