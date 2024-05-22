Darcy Davey-Sutherland, from Corby, who died in a boating incident in Australia. Images: The Davey-Sutherland family / National World

A 16-year-old boy is facing a court appearance over the death of Darcy Davey-Sutherland.

Darcy, who grew up in Corby before leaving with her family for a new life in Australia, died in a tragic boating incident in New South Wales in January this year.

The former Woodnewton School pupil, who was described by her family as a ‘beacon of light was riding in a boat with her friends when it hit another vessel at Gray’s Point. She was just 16, and had been in Australia with her family since 2017.

Now police say they have charged the 16-year-old boy with negligent operation of the boat that hit the vessel Darcy was in.

A statement from the police force said: “About 10:15am on Friday 26 January 2024, emergency services were called to Swallow Rock, Grays Point, following reports two small aluminium vessels – a Anglapro runabout and a Quintrex Dart runabout - had collided.

“A 16-year-old girl was ejected from the Quintrex Dart runabout and pulled from the water. She was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to St George Hospital, where she died.

“The operators of the two runabouts - two teenage boys, both aged 16 - were also taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing.

“Officers attached to Marine Area Command established Strike Force Turnbridge to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Following extensive inquiries, the 16-year-old boy operating the Anglapro runabout was issued a court attendance notice for operate recreational vessel negligently causing death.

“He is due to appear before a children’s court on Thursday 20 June 2024.”

Darcy moved from Corby to Australia with her parents Laura and Michael and brothers Zayn and Will in 2017 when Will was a baby. Michael was offered a job opportunity so the family embarked on their new adventure, setting up home in the Sydney area.

Following her death, Darcy’s dad Michael Davey-Sutherland, who grew up on the Beanfield estate, told the Northants Telegraph: “Darcy was a beautiful soul, so full of life and love.