Boy assaulted in West Glebe Park Corby - witness appeal for teenagers

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 13:56 BST

Witnesses to an assault on a boy in West Glebe Park, Corby are being sought.

The boy was in the park known locally as ‘the Wessie’ on Saturday, May 17 in the afternoon when he was approached by two older lads and assaulted.

Both suspects have been described as ‘white boys’, aged between 13 to 15 years old.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after a young boy was assaulted at the park by two older boys on bikes between 4.30pm and 5.15pm.

West Glebe Park, Corby /Google

“Although the boy fortunately didn’t sustain serious physical injuries, he was left extremely upset by the incident.

“We only have a very brief description of the offenders. Both were white boys, aged between 13 to 15 years old. One boy was wearing a blue hooded top and trousers, while the other wore a white top and grey trousers.”

The park would have been busy at the time of the assault with families and people enjoying the nice weather, and officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who can identify the offenders.

Witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information quoting incident number 25000285628.

