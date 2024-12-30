Boy assaulted by teenagers at basketball court in Wellingborough
Between 3pm and 3.50pm on Wednesday, December 11, a boy and his friends were approached by two teenagers at the basketball court near Shelley Road, Wellingborough.
The offenders asked him for his basketball, and after the boy refused, one of the older boys slapped him before picking up his bike and throwing it to the ground.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “We only have a very brief description of the teenage boys who were aged 14 to 15 and dressed all in black. The offender who hit the boy had dark coloured hair, while the other teenager had ginger hair and was on an e-scooter.
“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.”
Those with information are asked to quote incident number 24000736646 to make sure it reaches the right person as quickly as possible.
