Boy airlifted to hospital after collision with car in Wellingborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The collision in Shelley Road, Wellingborough, occurred at about 1.30pm on Sunday to allow emergency services to treat the boy for a suspected head injury.
He was airlifted to hospital, however police now note that the injury ‘was not as serious as first thought.’
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: ”The collision was between a pedestrian and the driver of a white Hyundai car travelling along Shelley Road in the direction of Sywell Road.
“As a result of the collision, the pedestrian – who was a young boy - was airlifted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with a suspected head injury.”
The road closure has now been lifted in Shelley Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.