Boy airlifted to hospital after collision with car in Wellingborough

A young boy was hit by a car in Wellingborough yesterday (April 27), having been airlifted to hospital after being in collision with a car.

The collision in Shelley Road, Wellingborough, occurred at about 1.30pm on Sunday to allow emergency services to treat the boy for a suspected head injury.

He was airlifted to hospital, however police now note that the injury ‘was not as serious as first thought.’

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: ”The collision was between a pedestrian and the driver of a white Hyundai car travelling along Shelley Road in the direction of Sywell Road.

Shelley Road, Wellingborough Picture: Google Maps

“As a result of the collision, the pedestrian – who was a young boy - was airlifted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with a suspected head injury.”

The road closure has now been lifted in Shelley Road.