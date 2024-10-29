Boy, 17, arrested in connection with Corby slashing after 16-year-old left with 'serious facial injury'

A teenage boy was seriously assaulted in Elizabeth Street, Corby on October 2, and police are asking for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Shortly after midday, an incident occurred which left a 16-year-old with serious injuries to the face.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Detectives investigating the serious assault of a teenage boy would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

“Between 12.05pm and 12.10pm, the boy sustained a serious facial injury after being slashed outside the vocational college in Elizabeth Street, at its junction with Stuart Road.

“A 17-year-old boy from Corby has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Those with any information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. People should quote incident number 24000589123 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.