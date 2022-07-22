Boy, 16, arrested at Kettering skate park after 999 'handgun' report

Firearms officers were called to the scene

By Alison Bagley
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 1:46 pm

A boy was arrested after specialist firearms officers were called to a Kettering skate park over an emergency call reporting a teenager with a handgun.

The 16-year-old was arrested at Kettering Skate Park in Grantown Close yesterday (Thursday, July 21) after the alarm was raised.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “At about 6.50pm yesterday Northamptonshire Police received a 999 call reporting a teenage boy had what appeared to have been a handgun at the Kettering Skate Park in Grantown Close in the town.

“Firearm officers attended the skate park, where a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and a BB weapon was recovered.

"He has since been released under investigation pending a referral to the Youth Offending Service.”

BB and pellet guns are types of air gun. An air gun fires projectiles with compressed air or other gases.