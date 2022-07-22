Boy, 16, arrested at Kettering skate park after 999 'handgun' report

A boy was arrested after specialist firearms officers were called to a Kettering skate park over an emergency call reporting a teenager with a handgun.

The 16-year-old was arrested at Kettering Skate Park in Grantown Close yesterday (Thursday, July 21) after the alarm was raised.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “At about 6.50pm yesterday Northamptonshire Police received a 999 call reporting a teenage boy had what appeared to have been a handgun at the Kettering Skate Park in Grantown Close in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police stock picture

“Firearm officers attended the skate park, where a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and a BB weapon was recovered.

"He has since been released under investigation pending a referral to the Youth Offending Service.”