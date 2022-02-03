Boy, 16, arrested after cars and vans vandalised in Kettering street

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a group of people were seen damaging vehicles in a Kettering residential road.

Cars and vans parked in Hawthorn Road had been vandalised between 1.45am and 2.30am on Monday, January 31.

The teenager has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

