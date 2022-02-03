Boy, 16, arrested after cars and vans vandalised in Kettering street
The incidents took place in the early hours of Monday morning
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a group of people were seen damaging vehicles in a Kettering residential road.
Cars and vans parked in Hawthorn Road had been vandalised between 1.45am and 2.30am on Monday, January 31.
The teenager has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "This incident happened in Hawthorn Road sometime between 1.45am and 2.30am on Monday, January 31, when a group of people were seen in the area damaging vehicles.
"A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incidents and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries."