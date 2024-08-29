Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager from Corby has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a blaze that gutted The Talisman pub.

The boy was arrested and has subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers from Northants Police have been investigating suspected arson at the derelict public house on the Daneholme estate.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The 15-year-old boy from the town was arrested on suspicion of arson on Tuesday (August 27) and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The Talisman Corby - fire destroyed the pub /National World

“Substantial damage was caused to the roof and the interior of former public house in Boden Close on the Danesholme estate at about 7.50pm on Monday (August 26).

“Officers from the neighbourhood policing team, who are leading the investigation, would still like to speak to anyone who may have information which could assist with their investigation and has yet to come forward.”

Members of the public can talk to the investigation team at the Beat Bus tomorrow (Friday, August 30), which will be parked between TK Maxx and Primark in Willow Place Shopping Centre between 9am and 1pm and then at the car park in Boden Close from 2pm to 4pm.

Anyone who is unable to visit the team but would still like to pass on information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote incident number 24000509127 when providing any information.