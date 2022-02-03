Boy, 15, and man arrested after Wellingborough search finds 'Rambo' knife and drugs

A stop and search in Wellingborough led to the arrests of a 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man after the discovery of a 'Rambo' knife and suspected crack cocaine.

Officers from the Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team had stopped two people in Oxford Street at about 3.15pm on Tuesday, February 1.

Plain clothes officers arrested the 15-year-old and 27-year-old at the scene after finding the weapon and drugs.

The knife - picture Northants Police

A tweet from a member of Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team described the blade as a 'Rambo knife'.