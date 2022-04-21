Boy, 13, assaulted by racist child gang in Wellingborough park

A young teenager was assaulted and racially abused by a gang of children after he refused to hand over his glasses in a busy Wellingborough park.

The 13-year-old boy had been enjoying a day out in Bassetts Park when a group of boys came up to him and one racially abused him and demanded his glasses.

He was assaulted and racially abused by another child and sworn at repeatedly by other younger boys in the group that only ended when an adult stepped in to stop the incident.

The incident took place on Sunday, April 10, between 4pm and 5pm in front of families using the park.

A spokesman for Northants Police said today (April 21): “Witnesses are being sought after a teenage boy was assaulted in Bassetts Park, Wellingborough.

“He was then asked for his glasses but when he refused, the other boy assaulted him before continuing to racially abuse him. A woman who was nearby intervened and told the group to leave which they did.

“The boy who assaulted the teenager was white, aged between eight and 13, of a slim build with flicked back hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a white star and black jogging bottoms.

“He was with three other white boys, two of which also swore at the teenager. One was aged about seven, and of a slim build. He wore glasses and a red jumper. While another was aged about four and of a slim build.

“Officers believe the area would have been busy with families using the play park and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Anyone with information which could assist the investigation are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101."