Boy, 13, arrested after Rushden assault as police warn not to share video

By William Carter
Published 28th Oct 2025, 16:08 GMT
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested following an assault in Norris Way, Rushden.

Police are asking those with information to come forward.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We’re aware of a video currently being shared on social media of an alleged assault in Norris Way, Rushden, on the afternoon of Saturday, October 11.

“A 13-year-old boy from East Northamptonshire has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The incident happened on the afternoon of Saturday, October 11placeholder image
The incident happened on the afternoon of Saturday, October 11

“Due to the legal status of the case, we would ask that people should refrain from publishing or sharing any such content.”

information relevant to the investigation is being sought, with police asking people to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference number 25000599046.

Related topics:PoliceRushdenNorthamptonshire Police
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice