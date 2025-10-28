Boy, 13, arrested after Rushden assault as police warn not to share video
Police are asking those with information to come forward.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We’re aware of a video currently being shared on social media of an alleged assault in Norris Way, Rushden, on the afternoon of Saturday, October 11.
“A 13-year-old boy from East Northamptonshire has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“Due to the legal status of the case, we would ask that people should refrain from publishing or sharing any such content.”
information relevant to the investigation is being sought, with police asking people to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference number 25000599046.