A new viewing area that will give visitors stunning views across parts of the Boughton House parks and gardens and its recently restored Star Pond has been officially opened.

Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Ben Jameson was one of the first visitors to take in the view at the stately home located between Kettering and Geddington.

Those enjoying a walk through the beautiful Weekley Park can now stop at the balustrade to take in the sights and learn more about the history of Star Pond.

David Cullum, parks and gardens manager at Boughton Estate said: “The restoration of Star Pond has been a long but wonderful process, from the initial excavations to the reconstruction of the stonework, each step has been an insight into the past and we are delighted that the local community and others enjoying a walk in Weekley Park can take a moment to stop and view Star Pond, and enjoy the sight and sound of the cascade.

Star Pond at Boughton House - David Cullum and Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Ben Jameson/Boughton House

“It is an honour to welcome the Mayor of Kettering to Weekley and celebrate this contribution to our locality with the official opening.”

Over the past two decades, the team at Boughton House have been working to ‘reawaken’ areas of the formal park from its two-hundred-year ‘slumber’.

Water features and avenues have been restored to their heyday with the jewel in the crown being the Star Pond and its cascades.

Dating back to Ralph, 1st Duke of Montagu (1638-1709), the gardens at Boughton are thought to have been inspired by those of Louis XIV and the Palace of Versailles, where Ralph was court ambassador. Star Pond was created by Ralph’s son, 2nd Duke of Montagu and is one of many water features at Boughton.

Boughton House - the Star Pond /Tony Marsh .

Following the death of the 2nd Duke of Montagu, the landscape was subject to ‘benign neglect’, until the 8th Duke of Buccleuch inherited the Estate in 1935.

David said: “When designing the restoration of Star Pond, we were keen to ensure that not only did we bring back its dramatic visual impact but that our work brought with it an environmental legacy.

"Overtime, Star Pond and its surrounds will become an area of improved water quality and one where interesting new habitats can be established for a variety of species, which we hope will make their home on the estate. We have created floodwater management areas and installed a fish pass, so that fish and aquatic life can navigate through the historic features and connect to the River Ise.

"Across the wider park, we have planted a new avenue of disease resistant Elm trees and restored a historic avenue, which was lost to Dutch Elm disease.

Boughton House - the Star Pond /Boughton House

“You will be able to see this and much more as a visitor to Boughton House and gardens or when taking an amble through Weekley Park.”

The restoration of Star Pond contributes to the wider partnership between the Boughton Estate and Natural England. Alongside Natural England, the project received support from various organisations, both local and national, including The Environment Agency, Forestry Commission England, Historic England, North Northamptonshire Council, the Local Authority County Archaeologist and the River Ise Partnership.

Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Ben Jameson, said: “I am very pleased to be able to open access to this wonderfully restored historic gem. The Star Pond has been lovingly brought back to life and it’s wonderful that visitors can now walk through and enjoy the tranquil surroundings.

"This restoration not only enhances the natural beauty of the parkland but also deepens our connection to its heritage. Alongside this, remarkable river conservation efforts have transformed the area, offering an inspiring glimpse into the power of restoration and environmental stewardship. We welcome everyone to come and explore and be part of this journey.”

David added: “This project would not have been possible without the considerable support from a number of organisations. It is a great showcase for partnership and collaborative working in the Northamptonshire area.”

For information about visiting Boughton House and gardens go to boughtonhouse.co.uk, and via social media, Facebook @BoughtonHouseandEstate or Instagram @Boughton_House_Official.

Boughton House, including the gardens and parkland are open on dates throughout August, offering the choice of three guided tours of the house, access to the gardens, tearoom, giftshop and a new way-marked walk through the gardens and parkland to the Star Pond – click here for details.