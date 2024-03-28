Bosses at new axe throwing business in Rushden 'mega excited' to open this Friday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rushden is set to receive a new attraction as Haxed axe throwing throws open its doors in Newton Road this Friday (March 29).

Haxed began as a mobile axe throwing business, catering to social events like festivals, weddings, and corporate events, finding a niche during the pandemic as it was an outdoor activity that was able to survive.

Bosses insist that part of the business will continue uninterrupted, coinciding with the new premises next to Rushden Escape Rooms.

Carl Ward and his son, Liam

Carl Ward, owner of Haxed, said: "I’d got the vision in my head of what it looked like, I knew how many lanes that I needed to occupy, it’s really dependent on the square footage of the building.

“I wanted to bring something to Rushden and back into the community because it’s different. Axe throwing is not everybody’s cup of tea but it’s just like darts, it’s just that you’re throwing with an axe.

"We’re mega excited. I believe I’ve got everything, I’m hoping to get some great feedback on the day.”

Carl’s interest in the activity came after he went on a 40th birthday party in Brussels, bringing back the axe throwing bug. It prompted him to make a career shift from the corporate ladder to set up Haxed, in what he described as a ‘hobby job’.

Haxed began as a mobile axe throwing business and is now expanding to Newton Road, though it will still offer its mobile services

The decision to open up a new spot in Rushden was made to give the business the chance to operate year-round, as the mobile unit proves popular seasonally where weather and turnout can have a bigger impact.

Axe throwing has risen in popularity as a hobby over the last few years, with Carl reiterating that it’s an activity that is suitable for all, as it takes a great deal of finesse, timing and technique to achieve the high scores. He added that ‘it’s not about physical power, it’s about technique as it only rotates once’.