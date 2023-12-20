News you can trust since 1897
Boothville Community Choir hits all the right notes with Christmas concert

More than £700 was raised by the festive performance
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 20th Dec 2023, 13:11 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 13:11 GMT
A community choir has raised more than £700 for charity with its Christmas concert.

The Boothville Community Choir in Northampton regularly meets up for rehearsals ahead of putting on several concerts each year.

They often choose a charity to support when they perform and this year’s festive concert was held in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

Boothville Community Choir raised more than £700 with their Christmas concert

Choir member Elizabeth Weaver said: “Over £700 was raised at the choir’s Christmas Concert for the Little Princess Trust which funds wigs and research for children with cancer.”

Since the charity was set up, it has provided thousands of real hair wigs to children and young people, aged up to 24, across the UK and Ireland.

Links have also been made with salons in Sweden, Bulgaria, Portugal and Germany to provide their free wig provision service abroad.

For more information about the charity and its work, visit its website.

