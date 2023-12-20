Boothville Community Choir hits all the right notes with Christmas concert
A community choir has raised more than £700 for charity with its Christmas concert.
The Boothville Community Choir in Northampton regularly meets up for rehearsals ahead of putting on several concerts each year.
They often choose a charity to support when they perform and this year’s festive concert was held in aid of the Little Princess Trust.
Choir member Elizabeth Weaver said: “Over £700 was raised at the choir’s Christmas Concert for the Little Princess Trust which funds wigs and research for children with cancer.”
Since the charity was set up, it has provided thousands of real hair wigs to children and young people, aged up to 24, across the UK and Ireland.
Links have also been made with salons in Sweden, Bulgaria, Portugal and Germany to provide their free wig provision service abroad.
