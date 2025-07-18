Book documenting Northamptonshire's 'lost' history of jazz raises £450 for British Heart Foundation

Sales of a book all about the county’s jazz scene have helped raise vital funds for the British Heart Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loose pages of ‘Squires, Spires and All That Jazz’, written by 1969 mayor of Higham Ferrers, Eric H. Barrett, were compiled and published by local jazz fan Richard Lewis.

Richard has spent about 18 months working on the project to bring the information, clippings and writings together, preserving an important part of Northamptonshire’s historic music scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales of the book, which were priced at £5, have meant Richard was able to give the funds to the charity that is the biggest independent funder of research into cardiovascular disease in the UK.

Richard Lewis (middle) was joined by Victoria Barrett (left) and Jon Frost (right) for a cheque presentation in Kettering

Victoria Barrett, Eric’s daughter, attended the cheque presentation at the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) Kettering town centre shop on Wednesday (June 16) – however, she had been unaware that Eric’s Northamptonshire jazz writings even existed before Richard contacted her.

She said: “I was completely bewildered by it.

“I’m thrilled to bits, he’s worked so hard. It’s a fabulous charity and I’m really glad that it’s come to fruition.

"The bands he talks about and the pubs were an integral part of Northamptonshire and now many have completely disappeared.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eric Barrett | ugc

Richard, who is also the chairman of Rushden Historical Transport Society, was helped by many locals to collate and reformat the existing writings from Eric H. Barrett.

Their efforts have resulted in a 90-page book featuring photos from the likes of The Embassy in Northampton, The Peacock in Wellingborough, The Red Lion in Bozeat and The Mulso Arms in Finedon.

Richard said: “I’ve worked on it for maybe a year or 18 months, something like that, but there was no pressure on it because it’s been sat there for 40 years and there’s nobody waiting around the corner for this to be issued.

“The biggest problem I had was getting the page numbers on.

"It’s all lost, everything in this book is lost."

The decision was made to donate the funds raised by sales of the book to the British Heart Foundation, as Eric Barrett died of a heart attack in 1978, to honour him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Frost, BHF’s fundraising manager for Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, said: “We are a charity that receives no government funding so we rely on our fundraisers to fund research.

"It’s only through researching what is happening in the heart and why cardiac arrests are happening we can then start to understand what’s happening and how we can develop better treatments and help save lives.

“The work the BHF do now is more vital than ever. It’s wonderful to meet people and hear the stories, and this is slightly on a different level. It’s fascinating and every penny raised is vital.”

The original works of Eric Barrett document Northamptonshire’s jazz scene from 1947 until 1972, having completed the collection of history a year later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his death in 1978, the documents were passed to his wife, Jane, who gave it to a local mechanic (Richard Lewis has ‘no idea’ why) in 2014, whom Jane had often gone to to get her car serviced.

Jane died in 2017, and two years later that mechanic, Richard Tompkins reached out to Rushden Historical Transport Society in the hope of preserving the one-of-a-kind document, which resulted in Richard Lewis’ dedication to bring the writings back to life.

Finally, a passage from Squires, Spires and All That Jazz reads: “It is perhaps strange that an English County, the farthest from the coast, should have proved to be so rich in jazz music.

"Although by no means unique, Northamptonshire’s nine neighbouring counties, particularly Bedfordshire and Nottinghamshire have both a substantial jazz tradition, the county must rate as one of England’s foremost jazz strongholds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I cannot envisage a ‘Duke of Wellington’ becoming a ‘Duke Ellington’, but even if the name changes or remains the same, the Red Lion, The Green Dragon and The Peacock will indelibly be fixed in the memories of all those people who enjoy Northamptonshire’s jazz environment.”