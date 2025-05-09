Boob cake sparks controversy after Northamptonshire mum hits back at breastfeeding critics

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 06:00 BST
When a mum posted photos of a novelty cake ordered to mark the day her son would stop being breastfed, the iced design – a pair of boobs in a bra – sparked so much controversy she has hit back at critics.

Genie Kaur from Barton Seagrave had decided that she would tell her son Kamron that his third birthday would mark the day he would no longer be breastfed.

As a visual metaphor the boob cake would be cut to signify the break from the breast, but on the day the little boy was so sad that the plan was scrapped.

When a picture of the fabulous busty Victoria sponge wearing a blue starry bikini ordered from The Cake Story in Kettering was shared on her social media, Genie was surprised to have the cake called ‘inappropriate’.

Genie Kaur and son Kamron Khahal/ Kamron with his 'boob cake'/The boob cake made by The Cake Story in Kettering /Genie KaurGenie Kaur and son Kamron Khahal/ Kamron with his 'boob cake'/The boob cake made by The Cake Story in Kettering /Genie Kaur
Genie Kaur and son Kamron Khahal/ Kamron with his 'boob cake'/The boob cake made by The Cake Story in Kettering /Genie Kaur

She said: “It was to celebrate and maybe wean him off. It was going to be the last time on his birthday, as soon as he cut the cake. We explained it was the last time, but instead of him being happy, he was sad. He was very vocal saying he wanted his ‘booba’.

“Breastfeeding is working for me so what’s everyone’s problem? There’s so much pressure from society to stop. Nobody has ever said ‘carry on’, I’m feeling I have to justify it."

Husband Ronni Khahal has backed her decision saying ‘go for it’ – but they did warn their parents before the party of the cake’s design.

Genie, 39, said: “He said ‘If I had boobs I would do it. I’m proud of you.’ He’s all for it.”

Genie Kaur with son Kamron, husband Ronni and daughter Gianna/ Genie Kaur and son Kamron Khahal/Genie KaurGenie Kaur with son Kamron, husband Ronni and daughter Gianna/ Genie Kaur and son Kamron Khahal/Genie Kaur
Genie Kaur with son Kamron, husband Ronni and daughter Gianna/ Genie Kaur and son Kamron Khahal/Genie Kaur

The couple have two children. Kamron has a four-year-old sister Gianna, who was also breastfed, but she gave up earlier the first time round.

Genie said: “With my first one I struggled. With him it’s so easy, it’s a proud achievement. It’s baby-led feeding and he’s not ready to give up and I don’t think I am. I never planned this. I haven’t put any pressure on myself.

"I’m quite modest with it. I cover myself up – and it’s still ‘not acceptable’. What’s everyone’s problem with it? You’re under so much pressure from society, the support isn’t there. People say it’s not natural – but it is.”

The mum-of-two, who is a housing officer, has cut out night feeds but says her son still finds comfort – and gains health benefits – from being breastfed. Daughter Gianna has been trying to help her brother give up the ‘booba’.

Genie Kaur and son Kamron Khahal/ Genie Kaur with son Kamron, husband Ronni and daughter Gianna/Genie KaurGenie Kaur and son Kamron Khahal/ Genie Kaur with son Kamron, husband Ronni and daughter Gianna/Genie Kaur
Genie Kaur and son Kamron Khahal/ Genie Kaur with son Kamron, husband Ronni and daughter Gianna/Genie Kaur

Genie said: “When she sees him, she tries to stop him.”

And she added: “Breasts are sexualised. This is for the comfort of my son. You can make it a beautiful weaning journey and we meet each other’s needs.”

Now Genie wants to connect with other enthusiastic breastfeeding mums who are in her situation and has advice for mums.

She said: “Don’t give up. Don’t let people tell you what to do. If you are not ready to give up – don’t.

"I want to reach out to mums and I want to be a spokesperson for breastfeeding toddlers.”

Contact Genie via Instagram at @GENIE_US1985

The World Health Organisation recommends breastfeeding children up to two years and beyond.

For more information go to https://www.nhs.uk/start-for-life/baby/feeding-your-baby/breastfeeding/.

