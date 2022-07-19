Bonfires, BBQs and mindless arsonists: fire crews deal with incidents across north Northants

Arson witnesses should contact Firestoppers

Firefighters have been hard at work across the north of the county this week dealing with heat-related incidents as well as mindless arson attacks.

Temperatures have soared to about 40C today (Tuesday), while Pitsford was officially one of the UK’s two hottest places yesterday with a high of 38.2C.

A red alert for extreme heat is currently in place with experts warning of a danger to life. Elsewhere in the country a devastating blaze is ripping through houses in Wennington, London, with another large fire near the Dartford Crossing.

Over the past 48 hours Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service have been called to multiple incidents – here are some of them.

July 18, 11.01am – 10 sq m grass fire in Diamond Drive, Corby. Cause thought to be extreme weather.

July 18, 12.36pm – 20 sq m of scrubland deliberately set alight in Woodford Road, Burton Latimer.

July 18, 5.37pm – tree involved in fire in St Peter’s Way, Irthlingborough. Fire believed to be deliberate.

July 18, 8.07pm – ceramic disc on electrical post in Rose Terrace, Woodford, fails and causes cables to spark and fire. A 40 sq m area of scrubland is involved in fire.

July 18, 8.29pm – bonfire in back garden in Paxford Close, Wellingborough, gets out of control.

July 18, 9.32pm – two unattended disposable BBQs extinguished at Irchester Country Park. BBQs are currently banned there because of the dry conditions.

July 18, 9.48pm – small fire at Kettering’s Grantown Close skate park which was started deliberately.

July 18, 10.06pm – rubbish in a bin catches fire in North Park Drive, Kettering, after cigarette ends carelessly disposed.

July 18, 11.05pm – bonfire in Gunthorpe Place, Corby, spreads to a tree.

July 19, 12.23am – bin fire in London Road, Kettering, started by a discarded cigarette.

July 19, 5.15am – rubbish set on fire deliberately in Oakley Road, Rushden, which spreads to undergrowth.