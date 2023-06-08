Body-worn video footage shows moment police dog helps to catch driver who failed to stop on the A14 near Kettering

Dramatic video footage released for the first time today (Thursday) shows the moment officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Operations Team respond to a fast-paced incident after the driver of a HGV failed to stop for them near Junction 4 of the A14 in Kettering.

Despite the blue lights, sirens and clear attempts to get the man to pull over, he continued driving erratically and at speed before eventually leaving the car and running into a field.

His attempt at escape however was thwarted by PD Gru who found him a short time later after tracking him through the field, where he was arrested.

Police have released the footage

The 37-year-old man was charged with failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without valid insurance.

He was convicted and sentenced in January of this year to eight months in prison and disqualified from driving for five years and two months.

A force spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Police will not tolerate criminals attempting to use our road network to commit their crimes and we hope this incident demonstrates the professionalism of this force, and all of the officers involved here, in being able to deal with such an incident safely and efficiently.

