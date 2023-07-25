Body found following search for woman, 41, reported missing in Rothwell
She was reported missing on Wednesday, July 19
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 25th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST
A body has been found in connection with the search for a 41-year-old woman reported missing in Rothwell.
Police officers made the discovery shortly after 2pm on Sunday (July 23) in Manor Park, Clicker Close, Rothwell.
The woman had been reported missing last Wednesday.
A police spokesman said: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.”
