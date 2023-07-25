News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Body found following search for woman, 41, reported missing in Rothwell

She was reported missing on Wednesday, July 19
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 25th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST

A body has been found in connection with the search for a 41-year-old woman reported missing in Rothwell.

Police officers made the discovery shortly after 2pm on Sunday (July 23) in Manor Park, Clicker Close, Rothwell.

The woman had been reported missing last Wednesday.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman's deathThere are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman's death
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman's death
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.”

A post on the force’s Facebook page thanked members of the public for sharing their appeal.

Related topics:RothwellFacebook