Body found following search for woman, 41, reported missing in Rothwell

A body has been found in connection with the search for a 41-year-old woman reported missing in Rothwell.

Police officers made the discovery shortly after 2pm on Sunday (July 23) in Manor Park, Clicker Close, Rothwell.

The woman had been reported missing last Wednesday.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman's death

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.”