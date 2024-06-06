Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A self-confessed BMW fanboy has seen his dreams come true after winning big in an online competition.

Amadeus Lala, 26, from Wellingborough, was left speechless when Christian Williams, presenter of online competition specialist BOTB, surprised him with a BMW M3 Touring worth £87,000.

Surrounded by his family, Dream Car Competition winner Amadeus couldn’t believe his eyes, immediately sharing his passion for the German manufacturer.

He said: “I’m always watching videos of cars and looking at cars and yesterday my dad said, ‘you’re never going to win one’, and now I’ve won one.

Amadeus of Wellingborough with his new set of wheels

“I’ve always loved BMWs. I loved the M3 before but when they released the touring one, I liked the shape, the space and that it can be a family car.

"The new engine, the new headlights, I just love everything that comes with this car, it’s gorgeous.”

Sat behind the wheel of his new motor, trainee architect Amadeus spoke of his trip to Goodwood’s Festival of Speed last year where he made a beeline for the BMW stand.

He said: “I was at Goodwood last year at the Festival of Speed and I went straight to BMW and I sat in them and I just looked at them so I’m familiar with them but being in one and winning one.

"It’s just amazing. I can’t believe that this is actually mine.”

And the surprises didn’t stop there, with Christian revealing that the 26-year-old had also won £50,000 in cash, bringing his prize total to £138,000.

The winner’s tearful mum told him: “Amadeus, this is a life change for you, you deserve this. I’m proud of you.”

Asked what he might do with his prize money, the young architect said: “I could invest it into property and run my own business.

"As I'm studying architecture, I could maybe buy houses and become a developer.”

Christian said: “A massive congratulations to Amadeus on what is a huge win.

“What an incredible reaction from someone who is clearly so passionate about his cars and it was so lovely to see the reactions of his family who were so happy for him.

“I hope Amadeus enjoys every second getting behind the wheel of his stunning new BMW.”