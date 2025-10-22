Azizur Rahman has been jailed for 36 weeks after driving his BMW 3 Series while disqualified, as police say he showed ‘a flagrant disregard for the law.’

The 43-year-old was caught behind the wheel of a car twice, despite being disqualified from driving until the summer of 2028.

Rahman was seen by police driving a blue BMW 3 Series on the A45, near Thrapston on Monday, October 6 this year.

Northamptonshire Police officers stopped the car where Rahman was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified. He was then asked to complete a drug wipe test and further arrested for failing to provide a specimen for analysis, along with driving with no valid insurance.

Response officer PC Matt Heaven, who led the investigation, said: “This is the fourth time this year that Azizur Rahman has been caught committing offences behind the wheel, showing a flagrant disregard for the law.

“Rahman knowingly ignored all the court orders put in place to keep him off our roads, but it is our duty to protect law-abiding road users from the dangers people like him pose, and we will always take action against anyone who thinks they are above the law.”

He was charged with all three recent offences and pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 7. There, he was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison and banned from driving for 72 months, extending his disqualification by three years until October 2031.

At the time of the arrest this month, Azizur Rahman was banned from driving for 18-months after two convictions for failing to provide a specimen in January this year. Two months later, the ban was extended by a further 40 months after being caught behind the wheel of a car again, and charged with driving while disqualified and failing to provide a specimen.

Rahman was also sentenced to 12-weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, which was added to the 24-weeks that he received for his latest offences, taking the total time he will serve to 36-weeks.