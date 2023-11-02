Blithe Spirit marks return to stage of Orlingbury Drama Group in first post-Covid production
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members of Orlingbury Drama Group will once again tread the boards in their first post-Covid play – a production of Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit.
Lines learnt, costumes created, props procured and scenery secured, the stage has been set in Orlingbury Village Hall for four days of performances.
A firm favourite with audiences since its debut in 1941, the play runs from Wednesday, November 15 to Saturday, November 18.
Blithe Spirit sees cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine facing unexpected consequences when he invites the flamboyant medium Madame Arcati to hold a séance in his home.
Susan Cole, who plays Madame Arcati, said: “It’s our first production since Covid. We are looking forward to it – it’s a bit nerve wracking but there’s such camaraderie.”
Adding to the occasion will be live music from Adrian Rendell and Steven Wilson performing tunes from the era, before curtain up and during the interval.
Ticket holders will also be able to buy spooky-themed real ales from Norty’s Beer Bar including Gangling Ghoulie, Witches’ Brew and Fear of the Dark.
Part drawing room comedy, part ghost story, Blithe Spirit has been chosen and directed by Cathie Wright – a play she has been wanting to see in the village for a long time.
She said: “This is one of my most favourite plays. I saw it first as a child and several times since. It’s taken me about seven years to convince the group to do it. They are doing a sterling job.”
The cast features Tim Pipkin as novelist Charles, Jane Pipkin as his second wife Ruth, Kath Gosling as his first (deceased) wife Elvira and Susan Cole as Madam Arcati. The cast is completed by Andy Pennifold and Maggie Pennifold as Dr and Mrs Bradman, and Lisa Laurentin as the maid Edith.
Orlingbury Drama Group will present Blithe Spirit on four nights from Wednesday, November 15 to Saturday, November 18, starting at 7.30pm, at Orlingbury Village Hall, in Rectory Lane, NN14 1JH.
Tickets at £10 can be bought from the ticket line on 07716 106 939