Blithe Spirit marks return to stage of Orlingbury Drama Group in first post-Covid production

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of Orlingbury Drama Group will once again tread the boards in their first post-Covid play – a production of Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit.

Lines learnt, costumes created, props procured and scenery secured, the stage has been set in Orlingbury Village Hall for four days of performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A firm favourite with audiences since its debut in 1941, the play runs from Wednesday, November 15 to Saturday, November 18.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Orlingbury Drama Group prepare for Blithe Spirit

Blithe Spirit sees cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine facing unexpected consequences when he invites the flamboyant medium Madame Arcati to hold a séance in his home.

Susan Cole, who plays Madame Arcati, said: “It’s our first production since Covid. We are looking forward to it – it’s a bit nerve wracking but there’s such camaraderie.”

Adding to the occasion will be live music from Adrian Rendell and Steven Wilson performing tunes from the era, before curtain up and during the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket holders will also be able to buy spooky-themed real ales from Norty’s Beer Bar including Gangling Ghoulie, Witches’ Brew and Fear of the Dark.

Part drawing room comedy, part ghost story, Blithe Spirit has been chosen and directed by Cathie Wright – a play she has been wanting to see in the village for a long time.

She said: “This is one of my most favourite plays. I saw it first as a child and several times since. It’s taken me about seven years to convince the group to do it. They are doing a sterling job.”

The cast features Tim Pipkin as novelist Charles, Jane Pipkin as his second wife Ruth, Kath Gosling as his first (deceased) wife Elvira and Susan Cole as Madam Arcati. The cast is completed by Andy Pennifold and Maggie Pennifold as Dr and Mrs Bradman, and Lisa Laurentin as the maid Edith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orlingbury Drama Group will present Blithe Spirit on four nights from Wednesday, November 15 to Saturday, November 18, starting at 7.30pm, at Orlingbury Village Hall, in Rectory Lane, NN14 1JH.