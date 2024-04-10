Blaze at Corby’s old TA building thought to have been started deliberately, fire service says

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a blaze at the premises by Everest Lane just after 4am on Monday morning (April 8)
By Callum Faulds
Published 10th Apr 2024, 15:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A fire that took hold of Corby’s old TA building on Monday morning is thought to have been started deliberately.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to reports of a blaze at the premises by Everest Lane just after 4am on Monday morning (April 8).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On arrival, crews discovered a fire in a compartment on the ground floor of a two-storey derelict building involving an amount of office-based furniture.

Corby's old TA building on the morning of the fire (Monday, April 8)Corby's old TA building on the morning of the fire (Monday, April 8)
Corby's old TA building on the morning of the fire (Monday, April 8)

Firefighters extinguished the flames and carried out a search of both floors of the building and found no people present.

At the height of the incident there were four appliances present – two from Corby, one from Kettering and one from Rothwell.

NFRS returned to the building that morning to carry out investigations to try and determine a cause and following this now believe that the fire was most likely started deliberately.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “After going back to the scene of the incident, our fire investigators concluded that the most likely cause was that the fire was started deliberately.”

Related topics:Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue ServiceCorbyRothwellKettering