Blaze at Corby’s old TA building thought to have been started deliberately, fire service says
A fire that took hold of Corby’s old TA building on Monday morning is thought to have been started deliberately.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to reports of a blaze at the premises by Everest Lane just after 4am on Monday morning (April 8).
On arrival, crews discovered a fire in a compartment on the ground floor of a two-storey derelict building involving an amount of office-based furniture.
Firefighters extinguished the flames and carried out a search of both floors of the building and found no people present.
At the height of the incident there were four appliances present – two from Corby, one from Kettering and one from Rothwell.
NFRS returned to the building that morning to carry out investigations to try and determine a cause and following this now believe that the fire was most likely started deliberately.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “After going back to the scene of the incident, our fire investigators concluded that the most likely cause was that the fire was started deliberately.”