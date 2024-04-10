Blaze at Corby’s old TA building thought to have been started deliberately, fire service says

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fire that took hold of Corby’s old TA building on Monday morning is thought to have been started deliberately.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to reports of a blaze at the premises by Everest Lane just after 4am on Monday morning (April 8).

On arrival, crews discovered a fire in a compartment on the ground floor of a two-storey derelict building involving an amount of office-based furniture.

Corby's old TA building on the morning of the fire (Monday, April 8)

Firefighters extinguished the flames and carried out a search of both floors of the building and found no people present.

At the height of the incident there were four appliances present – two from Corby, one from Kettering and one from Rothwell.

NFRS returned to the building that morning to carry out investigations to try and determine a cause and following this now believe that the fire was most likely started deliberately.

